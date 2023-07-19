NEW YORK (PIX11) — Reports have surfaced that New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft is anxious, and Bill Belichick is on the hot seat to show some signs of progress.

As of Wednesday night, the Patriots are the fourth most talented team in their own division, the AFC East, behind the Bills, Jets and Dolphins. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports in Boston, the Patriots head coach has been on the hot seat since 2019, the final year of Tom Brady in New England.

Contract negotiations with Brady failed. He ended up going to Tampa Bay and winning a Super Bowl. There was no succession plan for Brady. They are 25 and 25 and have not won a playoff game since Brady’s exit. Belichick’s decision to turn over the offense to Joe Judge and Matt Patricia was more than eye-opening.

Then we can get to the NFL draft and develop players over the years, and that would be enough to put any coach on the hot seat. Belichick is still the greatest coach in modern NFL history. But in today’s day and age of professional sports, results matter.

Despite all that Belichick has accomplished in New England since 2000, the six Super Bowl titles, the 262 wins, and the 71 percent win percentage in the regular season, everyone has a shelf life.

Imagine Kraft deciding to move on; the NFL would look completely different.