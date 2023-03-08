NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett all flew out to California to meet with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.

The Jets want to sign Rodgers — and rightfully so. But the question remains: was the trip to convince Rodgers to play, or to play in New York? We still haven’t heard whether or not Rodgers even wants to play football in 2023.

The Jets have shown that Rodgers is their top priority. If the Jets were to sign Rodgers, it would be the biggest sports story in New York City and the most interesting storyline in the NFL.

The sky’s the limit for what the Jets can accomplish in 2023. With Rodgers at the helm, the Jets could win the Super Bowl.