NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you were to pitch the Tommy DeVito story to a production company in Los Angeles, they would even think this is farfetched.

The Jeremy Lin-esque rise of DeVito has captured the imagination of sports fans and everyone in the tri-state area.

He lives at home with his parents in Cedar Grove, N.J. An undrafted quarterback out of Illinois and Syracuse. An afterthought during training camp has taken advantage of an opportunity after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

Throw in his agent, Sean Stellato, who is straight out of central casting for a Martin Scorsese film and here we are. The Giants were looking for anything in what looked like a lost season and here is Tommy DeVito.

He is the first rookie quarterback to win three consecutive starts for the Giants since Phil Simms. He has had a QB rating over 100 in the last three games.

He is playing really well, but can we enjoy the story, rise, distraction, and success without getting ahead of ourselves?

Worry about next year or what this means after the story is complete. There is no need to make declarations about what DeVito is now, good or bad, that time will come.

He has superseded my expectations and his story is what makes sports special, the unknown. He must continue to play well for himself and keep the Giants’ playoff hopes alive. But, he must now do it, with expectations while getting pulled in many directions.

Tommy DeVito is a rags-to-riches story. Let’s enjoy it, enjoy the ride and for DeVito he must keep the main thing, football.

Up next is the Saints Sunday in New Orleans.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.