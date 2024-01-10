EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — There is a lot of drama surrounding the Giants after the season came to an end.

Gone is the special teams coach, gone is the offensive line coach, and as it became official Wednesday, gone is defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

In this space, a few days ago, I said that you never like to see good coaches leave your organization in the NFL. That is true, and Wink Martindale is a good coach. But make no mistake, Brian Daboll is the head coach of the New York Giants and in order for things to be successful in the NFL, everyone needs to be working together.

It is hard to win in the NFL, and some organizations make it even more difficult. Martindale is like former NFL defensive coordinators and head coaches in personality, Rex Ryan and his dad Buddy Ryan, where they viewed themselves as the head coach of the defense.

Just look at how it ended for Martindale in Baltimore: lack of adjustments and reports that he operated outside of the head coach, John Harbaugh.

That way, it has a shelf life.

It lasted four years in Baltimore and two years here in New York.

There is no doubt that Martindale is talented and had the ear of his players, and he was instrumental in developing many individuals. He is likable, plays the game with the media, and players love his aggressive style. But there are three phases to a team, offense, defense and special teams and they have to operate together as one in order to win and the leader is Brian Daboll.

He is the Head Coach, and it is his vision and leadership for the entire team. That is why he was hired. Martindale and the giants mutually agreed to part ways. The Giants have lost a good coach, but let’s not make it out that they lost the greatest defensive mind the NFL has ever seen.

Brian Daboll is the head coach of the Giants; simple statement, but important and true. A tiger does not change his stripes. For Martindale, his issues in the end in Baltimore were similar to the ones here.

Were the Ravens able to replace him and play well defensively? Yes.

Will the Giants do the same? I believe they will.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.