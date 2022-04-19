NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lifelong New York Jets fan Liz Mueller is still waiting for someone to pinch her. She’s one of several Jets season ticket holders the team is inviting to the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

“They said looks like we’re going to be sending you to the draft,” Mueller explained to PIX11 News. “I’m a police 911 dispatcher. I don’t let a lot of things rattle me. That just absolutely sent me over the top.”

This isn’t the first time the Jets have surprised Mueller. Earlier this year, she was gifted tickets to the Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles. The other surreal moment happened in October 2021.

Mueller’s favorite player, Wayne Chrebet, told her at the Jets’ practice facility that she was the 2021 Fan of the Year.

The more Mueller thinks about it, she believes her late husband, Helmut, has something to do with these lifetime experiences.

“I found out I was going to be going to the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl was on Feb. 13, the day we got engaged,” Mueller said. “I found out the Super Bowl was in LA, the place we went on our honeymoon. I found out I was going to the draft on April 28. We got married on his birthday, April 28.”

You can’t make that up. This recent string of bucket list items have all come on important dates to Mueller’s marriage.

Helmut passed away in 2006. He and Mueller have three daughters together who to no surprise are also Jets fans. Bleeding green is a way of life in their household.

“I absolutely feel this has something to do with him. I think when I first met him, one of the first questions I asked on our first date is who are your teams,” Mueller said. “Jets and Mets. I said OK, let’s get married.”

The NFL Draft is from April 28-30. This year’s extravaganza will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The Jets own the fourth and tenth overall pick in the Top 10.

The Giants have the fifth and seventh overall pick.