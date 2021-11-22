Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dolphins Jets Football

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19), center, gets up after being tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh was clearly annoyed after the New York Jets’ latest defeat and it’s hard to blame him.

His team had several chances to pull out a win. But mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were too much to overcome in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The 2-8 Jets rebounded defensively after allowing at least 45 points in three of their past four games but couldn’t make key stops late.

And they also couldn’t get much going consistently on offense especially in the red zone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter