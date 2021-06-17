MetLife Stadium to operate at full capacity for Giants and Jets games this season

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — MetLife Stadium will operate at full capacity for the Jets and Giants this season.

The teams announced Thursday the current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings will allow fans to attend without requiring face coverings, provided they have proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test. In addition, to reduce touchpoints, the roughly 80,000-seat stadium will operate cash free at all concession stands and retail operations. Reverse ATM machines will be available to convert cash to debit cards. Tailgating will also be permitted.

Fans were not permitted to attend games at the Meadowlands in New Jersey last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many NFL stadium have announced plans to have fans at full capacity when the regular season gets underway in September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Newark officers reach out to community

NJ woman dying of ALS lives dream of watching son graduate high school

As NY spends full day with restrictions relaxed, it may want to look to NJ for fighting the next COVID battle

George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark

FBI shoots, kills suspect in NJ during kidnapping investigation: officials

New Jersey water slide goes up in flames

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss