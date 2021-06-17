MetLife Stadium to operate at full capacity for Giants and Jets games this season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — MetLife Stadium will operate at full capacity for the Jets and Giants this season.

The teams announced Thursday the current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings will allow fans to attend without requiring face coverings, provided they have proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test. In addition, to reduce touchpoints, the roughly 80,000-seat stadium will operate cash free at all concession stands and retail operations. Reverse ATM machines will be available to convert cash to debit cards. Tailgating will also be permitted.

Fans were not permitted to attend games at the Meadowlands in New Jersey last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many NFL stadium have announced plans to have fans at full capacity when the regular season gets underway in September.