Maye disappointed about contract, focused on football

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Saturday, July. 31, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Marcus Maye was hoping for a long-term contract extension in the offseason.

He instead got a whole lot of uncertainty.

The New York Jets safety received the franchise tag in March, but he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a deal before the deadline on July 15.

That means Maye will play on the tag amount of $10.6 million this season and then everything is up in the air beyond that.

The Jets could try to negotiate with Maye on an extension after the season.

They could also choose to place the franchise tag on him again, preventing him from becoming a free agent. Or he could also try to force a trade.