Lawson says videos of new Jets coach fired him up to come to NY

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) keeps watch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland. On Monday, March 15, 2021, the Jets agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

NEW YORK — Carl Lawson knew a little bit about new Jets coach Robert Saleh from what he had seen and heard around the league.

The playmaking edge rusher searched YouTube to find out more and he loved what he saw.

The defensive end says he felt as though Saleh was talking to him in the videos and that was a reason he signed a three-year deal with the Jets.

The Jets made the signings of Lawson, wide receiver Corey Davis, linebacker Jarrad Davis and special teams ace Justin Hardee official Thursday.

New York also agreed to terms with wide receiver Keelan Cole and offensive lineman Dan Feeney.