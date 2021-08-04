Judge is old-fashioned when it comes to coaching Giants

New York Giants coach Joe Judge, right, and team president John Mara talk during the NFL football team’s training camp practice at Eddie Moraes Stadium, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While he might be one of the NFL’s youngest coaches, Joe Judge believes in being old-fashioned when it comes to dealing with the New York Giants.

It’s the way he learned football as a youngster and he isn’t going to change what he felt was a successful method, even if he is dealing with athletes who might feel entitled earning big bucks.

If you are going to play for Judge there are rules to be followed and consequences for breaking them.

It was a major point as Judge discussed a major scrum at the end of a recent practice.