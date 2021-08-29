Jones pushing Newton for Pats QB, New England beats Giants

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones is really pushing Cam Newton for the New England Patriots’ starting job at quarterback.

Jones, the first-round draft pick from Alabama, threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives as the Patriots capped a perfect preseason with a 22-20 victory over the winless New York Giants.

Jones finished 10 of 14 for 156 yards, including a go-ahead 17-yard TD pass to Isaiah Zuber early in the third quarter.

Newton hit 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and threw an interception. Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal on his first series for New England.

New York finished 0-3.