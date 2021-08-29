Jones pushing Newton for Pats QB, New England beats Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones is really pushing Cam Newton for the New England Patriots’ starting job at quarterback.
Jones, the first-round draft pick from Alabama, threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives as the Patriots capped a perfect preseason with a 22-20 victory over the winless New York Giants.
Jones finished 10 of 14 for 156 yards, including a go-ahead 17-yard TD pass to Isaiah Zuber early in the third quarter.
Newton hit 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and threw an interception. Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal on his first series for New England.
New York finished 0-3.