Jets versatile rookie receiver Moore impressing with each catch

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore carries the ball after catching a pass during an NFL football practice, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Elijah Moore has opened a lot of eyes this spring for the New York Jets even while much of the focus has been on the guy throwing him the ball.

That’s no small feat especially when Zach Wilson is being counted on as the new franchise quarterback.

But the rookie wide receiver has made catch after catch and looked every bit the speedy, sure-handed playmaker the Jets are hoping Moore will be after they drafted him in the second round out of Ole Miss.

He already appears to be a perfect fit for New York’s offense while he builds a quick rapport with Wilson.