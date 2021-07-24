Jets training camp preview: Focus is on QB Zach Wilson in Saleh’s 1st year

New York Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson works out during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The first step for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 10 years was changing the vibe within the organization.

And the New York Jets did that with the hiring of the high-energy and likable Robert Saleh as coach.

The Jets need to carry that optimism into camp and translate it onto the field where the focus will be squarely on the development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The former BYU star is expected to start Week 1.

Some of the key camp competitions to watch will be at right guard, cornerback and running back.