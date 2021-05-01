Jets stay put at No. 34, take Ole Miss WR Moore

Images are displayed on stage of Elijah Moore, wide receiver at Mississippi, selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets kept building on their offense in the second round by selecting Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall.

The speedy and explosive Moore had a breakout season in 2020, setting a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 yards and being selected an All-American.

General manager Joe Douglas and the Jets received several inquiries from teams looking to trade up into New York’s spot at 34th overall.

But the Jets decided to stay put. New York drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall on Thursday night and then traded up from No. 23 to No. 14 to take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The Jets did not have a pick in Round 3.