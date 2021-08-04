Jets sign QB Johnson to give them experienced backup

FILE – New York Jets quarterback Josh Johnson (8) throws a pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, file photo. The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson. Johnson was on the field for practice Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson.

Undrafted free agent linebacker Brendon White from Rutgers was waived to make room for Johnson.

The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets’ quarterbacks room, which had just Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan.

None of that trio has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game.

Johnson has played in 33 games with eight starts, and thrown for 1,632 yards and eight touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

The Jets are Johnson’s 14th NFL team.

He was most recently with San Francisco last year where current Jets coach Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator.