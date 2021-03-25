Jets sign DE Curry, agree on contract with RB Coleman

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) moves out of the pocket under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets added experience and depth on both sides of the ball with their latest moves in free agency. The team announced Wednesday, March 24, 2021 it signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who’ll provide an already formidable D-line a veteran pass-rushing presence. The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets added experience and depth on both sides of the ball with their latest moves in free agency.

The team announced it signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry. He’ll provide an already formidable D-line a veteran pass-rushing presence.

NFL Network reported the one-year deal is worth $1.3 million with $1.075 million guaranteed.

The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the signing.

ESPN said it’s worth up to $2 million.