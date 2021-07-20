Jets sign 14th overall pick Vera-Tucker to rookie contract

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have signed rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a four-year, $15.9 million contract.
The 14th overall pick in the NFL draft in April has a deal that includes a signing bonus of $8.9 million, and the Jets have a fifth-year option.
The signing leaves two of the Jets’ drafted players unsigned: first-round quarterback Zach Wilson and second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Vera-Tucker is expected to be the Jets’ starting left guard this season next to left tackle Mekhi Becton, New York’s first-rounder last year.
The former USC star played all along the offensive line during his college career.