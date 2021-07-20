Jets sign 14th overall pick Vera-Tucker to rookie contract

An image of Southern California’s Alijah Vera-Tucker is on a screen after he was chosen by the New York Jets with the 14th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have signed rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a four-year, $15.9 million contract.

The 14th overall pick in the NFL draft in April has a deal that includes a signing bonus of $8.9 million, and the Jets have a fifth-year option.

The signing leaves two of the Jets’ drafted players unsigned: first-round quarterback Zach Wilson and second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Vera-Tucker is expected to be the Jets’ starting left guard this season next to left tackle Mekhi Becton, New York’s first-rounder last year.

The former USC star played all along the offensive line during his college career.