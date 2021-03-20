Jets safety Marcus Maye signs franchise tag tender

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Jets placed the franchise tag on Maye, a steady playmaker and leader with whom the team hopes to work out a long-term deal. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW YORK — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has signed his franchise tag tender from the team and the sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

Agent Erik Burkhardt confirmed that Maye had accepted the tag, which is worth $10.6 million.

The 28-year-old Maye has been a steady playmaker and leader for the Jets. They drafted him in the second round out of Florida in 2017.

NFL Network first reported that Maye had accepted his franchise tag tender.

Maye would play this season under the tag amount and be scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if the sides don’t strike a long-term deal.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday