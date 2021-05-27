Jets rookie Wilson ‘relentless’ in quest to learn offense

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson prepares to pass during an NFL football practice, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson has been making a good first impression on his New York Jets coaches and teammates.

Coach Robert Saleh says the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last month has been “relentless” in his pursuit of knowledge as he acclimates to life in the NFL.

The Jets held their third session of organized team activities Thursday and Wilson looked anything but a wide-eyed rookie while zipping crisp passes around the field with the type of accuracy and touch that made him so coveted by New York that it chose to move on from Sam Darnold and start fresh with a young signal caller.