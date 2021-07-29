Jets’ revitalized LB Davis considered ‘walking away’ from game

New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis speaks to reporters after football practice at the team’s facility in Florham Park, N.J. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jarrad Davis was in a tough spot on the field and a dark place in his head.

The former Detroit Lions linebacker contemplated retiring from football because of his struggles.

Now with the New York Jets, Davis feels revitalized and is excited about being back on the field.

Davis said he revalued things in his life because football was burning him out mentally.

He sought the help of an expert on performance psychology and he helped him change his priorities.

Now Davis feels comfortable on and off the field and is looking forward to his first season with the Jets.