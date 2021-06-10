Jets RB Coleman healthy with ‘a lot left in my tank’

New York Jets running back Tevin Colman (23) tosses the football to an assistant after participating in running drills during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman is feeling healthy again and confident as ever after a down season last year with San Francisco.

The 28-year-old Coleman says he believes he has a lot left in his tank to prove himself and have a bounceback season.

A sprained knee and a shoulder injury limited Coleman to just eight games with San Francisco last season when he ran for a career-low 53 yards on 28 carries and caught just four passes for 34 yards.

Coleman signed a one-year, $2 million deal with New York in March.