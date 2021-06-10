Jets RB Coleman healthy with ‘a lot left in my tank’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman is feeling healthy again and confident as ever after a down season last year with San Francisco.
The 28-year-old Coleman says he believes he has a lot left in his tank to prove himself and have a bounceback season.
A sprained knee and a shoulder injury limited Coleman to just eight games with San Francisco last season when he ran for a career-low 53 yards on 28 carries and caught just four passes for 34 yards.
Coleman signed a one-year, $2 million deal with New York in March.