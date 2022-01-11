Fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets are raising their ticket prices an average of 3% in the team’s first increase since 2016.

The Jets are coming off a 4-13 campaign and an 11th straight season without a playoff appearance.

They kept ticket prices stagnant the last few years. But as the cost of everyday living has risen around the country, Jets fans will now have to also pay slightly more to watch their team play at MetLife Stadium.

The franchise just completed another season without a postseason appearance and has just six victories in the past two seasons. But a strange yet realistic and refreshing sense of optimism is the main feeling heading into the offseason.

That comes with Joe Douglas entering his third full offseason as general manager, coach Robert Saleh coming off his first season leading the team and quarterback Zach Wilson showing marked improvement down the stretch of his rookie year.