Jets’ QB Wilson rusty as expected in 1st training camp practice

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson speaks to reporters after his first practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson began his first training camp practice on a good note by heaving a pretty 40-yard pass to fellow rookie Elijah Moore for a big gain.

The New York Jets quarterback spent much of the rest of his day shaking off the rust in a mostly shaky performance Friday after signing his contract Thursday.

He was 5 of 10 in 11-on-11 sessions and was intercepted by Marcus Maye on a throw where the receiver was nowhere in the vicinity.

After Mike White and James Morgan split first-team snaps over the first two days, Wilson took them all Friday.