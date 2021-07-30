Jets’ QB Wilson rusty as expected in 1st training camp practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson began his first training camp practice on a good note by heaving a pretty 40-yard pass to fellow rookie Elijah Moore for a big gain.
The New York Jets quarterback spent much of the rest of his day shaking off the rust in a mostly shaky performance Friday after signing his contract Thursday.
He was 5 of 10 in 11-on-11 sessions and was intercepted by Marcus Maye on a throw where the receiver was nowhere in the vicinity.
After Mike White and James Morgan split first-team snaps over the first two days, Wilson took them all Friday.