Jets place Alex Lewis on exempt/left squad list, Fant activated

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, New York Jets offensive lineman Alex Lewis (71) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Jets placed Lewis on the exempt/left squad list Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, a day after he walked off the practice field with what coach Robert Saleh said was a head injury. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets placed guard Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list a day after he walked off the practice field with what coach Robert Saleh said was a head injury.

The team also announced Friday it activated offensive tackle George Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 29-year-old Lewis was entering his third season with the Jets.

He took a pay cut in the offseason and was expected to be the backup at left guard after the Jets drafted Alijah Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 overall pick.

Fant was New York’s starter last season at right tackle, but could be looking at a backup role after the Jets signed Morgan Moses in late-June.