Jets open rookie camp with ‘high energy’ Saleh in charge

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh looks on during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh wrapped up his first practice with the New York Jets by taking his usual spot behind the huddle and waiting for the head coach to address the team.

Then it quickly dawned on him that the head coach is him. All joking aside, the longtime defensive coordinator is clearly the new man in charge.

And he has already made quite an impression on the rookies who kicked off their three-day minicamp.

The players cited Saleh’s high energy and passion and it’s something they thrive on.

Saleh was hired by the Jets in January after a four-year stint as 49ers defensive coordinator.

The Jets cut six players including wide receiver Josh Doctson among a flurry of moves before the opening of camp.

Cornerback Kyron Brown, tight end Connor Davis, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, kicker Chase McLaughlin and wide receiver Jaleel Scott were also released Friday.

New York also announced the signings of six of its 10 draft picks including linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nisirildeen, cornerbacks Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock and Brandin Echols and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

The Jets signed 12 undrafted free agents, all of whom were on the field with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.