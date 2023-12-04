NEW YORK (PIX11) — There is not a team in the NFL begging for this season to be over more than the Jets.

As the latest story came out, quarterback Zach Wilson was reluctant to start once again after we all watched the ineptitude of Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian the past two weeks.

Head Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson told him he wanted the ball. If Wilson did not want to play, the Jets should cut him. But there are more significant issues within the Jets building.

First, the individual who leaked this story further smears Wilson as a player and a competitor outside of what we have seen on the field. What is the reason for getting this story out there? Losing leads to leaky ships, and that is what the Jets are. People are trying to save their jobs.

Second, if we go on the idea that the story is true, it gives you a glimpse into what the Jets have been dealing with in terms of Wilson ever since they drafted him second overall out of BYU. Wilson has been coddled by the Jets and protected for the most part.

There is no doubt about his physical gifts, but his failures have been more between the ears and his maturity.

The Jets do not have a healthy starting-caliber quarterback on their roster. They went all-in on Aaron Rodgers, and they had no backup plan, and that is the failure of GM Joe Douglas.

As we enter the holiday season, the Jets have become once again an embarrassment where the stories off the field dominate the headlines.

This year was supposed to be different. Unfortunately, it all changed four plays, and it ended up being more of the same.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

