Jets’ Mims catching up after offseason food poisoning

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Denzel Mims is done with salmon.

The New York Jets wide receiver doesn’t want to eat, touch or look at it ever again.

Not after a bout with food poisoning in the spring caused him to drop 20 pounds and miss some valuable time on the football field.

The 2020 second-round pick is still catching up during training camp and there have been questions about whether he might be on the roster bubble.

Coach Robert Saleh says that’s not so. Mims is determined to continue to improve and carve a role for himself in the Jets’ new-look offense.