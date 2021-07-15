Jets, Marcus Maye unable to reach long-term deal by deadline

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 file photo, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) in action during the second half of an NFL football game Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. he New York Jets and Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract Thursday, July 15, 2021 so the star safety will play this season under his franchise tag tender. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets and Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract.

The star safety will now play this season under his franchise tag tender.

The sides had until 4 p.m. Thursday to work out a deal.

Maye will make $10.6 million this season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The Jets could also opt to use the franchise tag on Maye again, preventing him from becoming a free agent for one more year.

The 28-year-old Maye signed his franchise tag tender in March and the sides had talks throughout the offseason, but couldn’t get a deal done.