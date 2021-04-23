Jets hope to end long search for franchise QB with No. 2 pick

NEW YORK — The New York Jets head into the NFL draft needing a quarterback and they hope to find the face of the franchise who can develop into a star and lead them to sustained success.
The overwhelming favorite to hear his name selected by the Jets with the No. 2 pick is BYU’s Zach Wilson.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields also remains a slight possibility.
General manager Joe Douglas knows the spotlight will be on him and whomever he selects because it will likely be a career-defining choice for him and a franchise-shaping decision for the Jets.