Jets hope to end long search for franchise QB with No. 2 pick

FILE – BYU quarterback Zach Wilson warms up before participating in the school’s Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts in Provo, Utah, in this Friday, March 26, 2021, file photo. The New York Jets head into the NFL draft needing a quarterback and they hope to find the face of the franchise who can develop into a star and lead them to sustained success. The overwhelming favorite to hear his name selected by the Jets with No. 2 pick is BYU’s Zach Wilson. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets head into the NFL draft needing a quarterback and they hope to find the face of the franchise who can develop into a star and lead them to sustained success.

The overwhelming favorite to hear his name selected by the Jets with the No. 2 pick is BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields also remains a slight possibility.

General manager Joe Douglas knows the spotlight will be on him and whomever he selects because it will likely be a career-defining choice for him and a franchise-shaping decision for the Jets.