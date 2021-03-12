Jets create department focused on players’ health, performance

FILE – San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is shown during an NFL football game against Arizona Cardinals, in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The search for a new coach continues for the New York Jets after they completed an in-person interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, without apparently reaching a deal.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets announced the creation of an Athletic Care and Performance Department that will focus on improving the players’ overall health, nutrition and training after injuries plagued the team the last few seasons.

Dr. Brad DeWeese will oversee the new department. DeWeese was most recently the assistant athletic director for sports performance at East Tennessee State.

The Jets also announced the hirings of Mike Nicolini as the head strength and conditioning coach; Dr. Omar Ahmad as assistant strength and conditioning coach; Dr. Matt Sams as director of sports science; and Dr. Robert Sausaman as assistant director of high performance.