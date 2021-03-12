Jets create department focused on players’ health, performance

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets announced the creation of an Athletic Care and Performance Department that will focus on improving the players’ overall health, nutrition and training after injuries plagued the team the last few seasons.
Dr. Brad DeWeese will oversee the new department. DeWeese was most recently the assistant athletic director for sports performance at East Tennessee State.
The Jets also announced the hirings of Mike Nicolini as the head strength and conditioning coach; Dr. Omar Ahmad as assistant strength and conditioning coach; Dr. Matt Sams as director of sports science; and Dr. Robert Sausaman as assistant director of high performance.