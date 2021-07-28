Jets begin camp practices without unsigned top pick Wilson

New York Jets quarterbacks James Morgan (4) and Mike White (5) warm up during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets held their first practice of training camp without their hoped-for franchise quarterback.

Zach Wilson remained unsigned Wednesday and is the only first-round draft pick to not have a deal done after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance earlier in the day.

With Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection, still not signed, Mike White took the first snap at practice for the Jets. James Morgan is New York’s only other quarterback on the roster.

Wilson’s contract is slotted to be worth $35.15 million over four years and includes a $22.9 million signing bonus.

It appears the sticking point is offset language in the contract.