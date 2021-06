FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team’s Morgan Moses (76) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. A person with direct knowledge of the move said Washington is releasing longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses and reserve Geron Christian. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, May 20, 2021, because the team had not announced the transactions. They’re expected to be made official soon. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets signed former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a one-year deal on Friday according to a person with direct knowledge of the signing.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jets hadn’t announced the move.

The addition gives rookie quarterback Zach Wilson another veteran protector.

Moses was released by Washington on May 20 after starting every game at right tackle the past six seasons.