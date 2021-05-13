Jets 2021 NFL schedule: See who Gang Green plays this season

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson holds a New York Jets jersey after being selected second overall in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets, alongside the rest of the National Football League, announced their schedule Wednesday for a 2021 season that will be unlike any other.

Gang Green opens up their first-ever 17-game season on Sept. 12 when they pay a visit to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers. That’s followed up with the home opener on Sept. 19 against the rival New England Patriots.

The Jets will make their first trip to England, as they play the Atlanta Falcons at North London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 10. Jets owner Woody Johnson formerly served as the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom.

As usual, the Jets play three times each against their AFC East rivals New England (Sept. 19 and Oct. 24), Buffalo (Nov. 14 and Jan. 9) and Miami (Nov. 21 and Dec. 18/19).

2021 New York Jets schedule

Sunday, Sept. 12 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. New England, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26 at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 at Atlanta (in London), 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 at New England, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4 at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28 at Houston, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18/Sunday, Dec. 19 at Miami, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.