HOF-bound Hill was durable force on Jets’ O-line

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2009, file photo, former New York Jets offensive lineman Winston Hill is honored during halftime of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The late Hill, who died in 2016, was posthumously selected last year for the centennial class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 15-year career during which he established himself as a durable force on the offensive line — and a favorite of his teammates. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

NEW YORK — Winston Hill was easy to like off the field because of his affable, teddy bear-like personality.

The New York Jets offensive tackle also was a fierce but dependable presence on it.

Hill still holds franchise records for offensive linemen with 195 straight games played and 174 consecutive starts. He made a team-record eight All-Star teams for the Jets and was an unsung star of New York’s only Super Bowl victory in 1969.

Hill died in 2016 and was posthumously selected last year for the centennial class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 15-year career.