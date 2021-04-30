Giants trade down, take WR Toney with No. 20 pick

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Giants moved one of their two picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

After a deal between the Eagles and Cowboys where Philadelphia moved up two spots to No. 10 and selected DaVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy-wining receiver from Alabama, Chicago moved up from No. 20 to the 11th spot, then thrilled its fans by choosing quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State.

The Giants received the Bears’ 1st rounder (20th overall), a 1st round pick in 2022, the Bears 4th rounder in 2022 and their 5th rounder in 2021.

The Giants traded down in the first round of the draft for the first time in 15 years and still found help for quarterback Daniel Jones, taking Florida wide receiver Kadarius Tony with the 20th pick overall.