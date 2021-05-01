Giants trade down again, draft edge rusher Ojulari; UCF CB Robinson in Round 3

FILE – Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates with his teammates after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Athens, Ga., in this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, file photo. Ojulari is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants traded down in the draft for the second straight day and selected Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari with the 50th pick overall Friday night.

The Giants were supposed to pick 42nd in the second round but moved down in a deal with Miami for the Dolphins’ pick and an extra third-round pick in 2022.

The son of Nigerian immigrants, Ojulari had 8 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this past season. He had 14 sacks over the past two seasons.

The Giants took Florida receiver Kadarius Toney after a trade with Chicago Thursday.

In round 3, the Giants took UCF CB Aaron Robinson with pick No. 71.