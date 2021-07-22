Giants top draft pick Toney tests positive for COVID

FILE – In this May 14, 2021, file photo, New York Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney catches a pass during NFL football rookie minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York have completed signing their draft picks, getting first-round pick Kadarius Toney under contract on Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J — First-round draft pick Kadarius Toney has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting to training camp.

The Giants disclosed that the 20th pick overall was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Florida receiver reported for camp on Wednesday along with fellow rookies.

Toney is following the NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely.

The Giants selected Toney after trading with the Chicago Bears to move back from No. 11.

He played in 38 games with 13 starts for the Gators, catching 120 passes for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns.