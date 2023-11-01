NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Giants tight end Darren Waller left Sunday’s 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets early with a hamstring injury.

Waller was questionable heading into the game and now it seems he will miss significant time with the injury. Waller said Wednesday that it could be “weeks” before he gets back on the field.

Waller missed nine games last season as a member of the Raiders.

The Giants face the Raiders in Las Vegas this Sunday.

