NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of the best of humanity has been on display as Bills player Damar Hamlin fights to recover.

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation GoFundMe has now collected more than $7 million in donations since Hamlin collapsed during a game.

Here in New York, one Giants fan knows football is family.

“I knew that I wanted to do something,” said Joe Ruback, better known as License Plate Guy, a Giants superfan who is no stranger to organizing his own charitable efforts.

Ruback wanted to inspire Giants Nation to give to Hamlin’s charity. He’s giving away one of his tickets to the Giants upcoming playoff game to one lucky fan who shows proof of their donation on his social media platforms.

“I thought I was going to get, I don’t know, maybe 75 to 100 Giants fans to give some money,” Ruback said. “I didn’t think it was going to go past that.”

So far, he’s accounted for at least 500 Giants fan donations for an estimated total of $14,000, mith more donations still rolling in. Even players have taken notice, including Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

“You hear a lot about Bills Mafia, the positive things they’re doing. You see LPG getting Giants Nation involved,” Barkley told reporters in the locker room on Wednesday. “You see all these guys from different teams, different careers, all donating to his charity. It’s a good thing to see how the NFL, how the community is getting behind us in supporting him.”

Ruback says many fans who donated said not to worry about entering them for the ticket. They just want show Hamlin some love.

“That just shows you the classy people that we have in Giants Nation,” said Ruback.