Giants sign 1st-rounder Toney to complete class

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have completed signing their draft picks, getting first-rounder Kadarius Toney under contract on Friday.

The Giants announced the signing late in the afternoon, hours after the team finished a voluntary workout at the team’s headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York opens a mandatory minicamp on Tuesday under second-year coach Joe Judge. The team posted a 6-10 record in finishing second to Washington in the NFC East last season.

The Giants selected Toney at No. 20 overall after swapping first-round picks with Chicago. The Bears took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11.