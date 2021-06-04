Giants sign 1st-rounder Toney to complete class

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 14, 2021, file photo, New York Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney catches a pass during NFL football rookie minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York have completed signing their draft picks, getting first-round pick Kadarius Toney under contract on Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have completed signing their draft picks, getting first-rounder Kadarius Toney under contract on Friday.

The Giants announced the signing late in the afternoon, hours after the team finished a voluntary workout at the team’s headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York opens a mandatory minicamp on Tuesday under second-year coach Joe Judge. The team posted a 6-10 record in finishing second to Washington in the NFC East last season.

The Giants selected Toney at No. 20 overall after swapping first-round picks with Chicago. The Bears took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss