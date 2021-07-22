Giants’ Saquon Barkley going to start camp on PUP list

FILE – New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is carted to the locker room after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. Coming off an ACL injury that cost him most of last season, Saquon Barkley either doesn’t know or isn’t saying how much he will be able to do when the New York Giants report to training camp next week. Speaking during a break at a youth football camp Monday, July 19, 2021, Barkley said he is continuing to rehabilitate his right knee and he is taking things day by day. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Saquon Barkley, who is coming off an ACL injury, is going to start training camp for the New York Giants on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Barkley and five other players were placed on the list Thursday as the team’s quarterbacks, first-year players and those rehabbing injuries checked into training camp.

More Giants Giants top draft pick Toney tests positive for COVID

They joined a group of rookies who reported Wednesday.

Veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, practice starts the following day.

Barkley said on Monday at a youth football camp he was not sure whether the team would allow him to practice right away.