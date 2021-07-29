Giants safety Xavier McKinney a bit of a rookie in second season

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, background left, looks on at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Safety Xavier McKinney is entering his second season with the New York Giants a little smarter, more experienced and still feeling like there is much to learn.

McKinney didn’t have the rookie season the Giants had hoped for when they selected the Alabama standout with the 36th pick overall in the draft.

It was expected McKinney would either earn the starting job opposite Jabrill Peppers or he would share the spot with Julian Love.

Things didn’t go as planned. McKinney broke his left foot in training camp, had surgery and ended up playing the final six games of the season.