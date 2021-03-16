Giants re-sign Leonard Williams to 3-year deal: reports

New York Giants’ Leonard Williams warms-up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams has seen his breakout 2020 season rewarded with a new 3-year, $63 million contract with Big Blue, according to reports by the NFL Network and The Athletic.

Williams, who made the short journey from one locker room at the Meadowlands to another after a 2019 trade from the Jets, registers 11.5 sacks in 2020, a career high.

The Giants had given the franchise tag to Williams. New York applied the non-exclusive franchise tag just before the league deadline a week ago. He earned $16.1 million on the 2020 tag and a second franchise tag is worth 120% of the previous season’s contract.

Williams, 26, had 57 tackles in 2020, his highest total since his 2016 season with Gang Green. He also recovered a fumble.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.