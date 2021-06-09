Giants RB Barkley has no fear returning from torn ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley isn’t spending a lot of time worrying whether he’ll return from a major knee injury and be the same running back who gave defensive coordinators headaches preparing for the New York Giants.
His status is uncertain with the start of the NFL season three months away.
All the 24-year-old Barkley can do is show up at the Giants’ headquarters in the Meadowlands and put in the work to get his right knee healthy.
It’s grinding work, mostly away from his teammates and in the company of trainers, exercise and rehabilitation experts.