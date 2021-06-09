Giants RB Barkley has no fear returning from torn ACL

FILE – New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. Barkley isn’t going to work out with teammates on the field until his rehabilitation from a major knee injury is complete. Barkley, who was hurt in the second game last season, was not on the field Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as the Giants opened a three-day mandatory minicamp at their headquarters near MetLife Stadium.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley isn’t spending a lot of time worrying whether he’ll return from a major knee injury and be the same running back who gave defensive coordinators headaches preparing for the New York Giants.

His status is uncertain with the start of the NFL season three months away.

All the 24-year-old Barkley can do is show up at the Giants’ headquarters in the Meadowlands and put in the work to get his right knee healthy.

It’s grinding work, mostly away from his teammates and in the company of trainers, exercise and rehabilitation experts.