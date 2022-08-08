EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With the New York Giants ramping up practices in the middle of a heat advisory days before their first preseason game, it was only a matter of time before tempers flared.

In a span a four plays Monday, running back Saquon Barkley plowed over cornerback Aaron Robinson and linebacker Tae Crowder got into it with running back Antonio Williams. The main attraction was starting center Jon Feliciano seemingly kneeing Crowder on an ensuing play and then exchanging punches with linebacker Cam Brown.

The incidents forced coach Brian Daboll to stop practice for five minutes and address the team.