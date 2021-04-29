Giants pick up 5th-year contract option for Barkley

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract for Barkley. The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year is recovering from a torn right ACL in Week 2 of last season. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract for running back Saquon Barkley.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year is recovering from a torn right ACL in Week 2 of last season. Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, ran for 1,307 yards that season and caught 91 passes for 721 yards.

He had 15 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving.

Barkley had 1,441 yards from scrimmage in 2019, but missed three games because of a high ankle sprain.