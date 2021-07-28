Giants OL Solder has no regrets sitting out ’20 COVID season

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder speaks to the media at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After sitting last season because of family concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder is back.

The 10-year veteran had a broad smile on his face after his first training camp practice in almost two years.

The decision was not an easy one for Solder, who was signed as a free agent in 2018 for $62 million over four years.

Sitting out 2020 cost him $9.9 million in salary. In return, he got $350,000 as a high-risk opt out.

Solder has no regrets. He insists his family will always come first.