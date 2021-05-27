Giants load up offense with playmakers for QB Jones as minicamp begins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants used free agency and the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Daniel Jones, and he is looking forward to meeting the challenge.

Entering his third season and second under Joe Judge, Jones downplayed feeling any extra pressure with the additions of free agent wideout Kenny Golladay, first-round receiver Kadarius Toney and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Add those played with receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, tight end Evan Engram and a group of running backs that will include a rehabbing Saquon Barkley and the Giants should be able to score points.

PIX11 News was on the scene as minicamp opened.