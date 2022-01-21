This is a 2017 photo of Joe Schoen while he was part of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Giants on Friday announced Joe Schoen was the team’s new general manager after interviewing with several candidates since last week.

The NFL team announced the news on Twitter. “Welcome to Big Blue, Joe,” the tweet read.

“It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants,” Schoen said in a statement Friday.

Schoen, 42, was the first of nine candidates to interview for the position, the organization said in a press release.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager,” said Giants president John Mara in a statement. “Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager,” he continued.

Schoen had been with the Buffalo Bills as their assistant general manager for the past five seasons.

He said his first priority on the job is to hire a new coach for the team.

“Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.”

Schoen will be only the Giants’ fifth general manager since 1979 when Pro Football Hall of Famer George Young was hired, the team said.

Dave Gettleman was with the team as general manager for the past four seasons until announcing his retirement earlier in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.