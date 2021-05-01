Giants, Gettleman capitalize on aggressive draft approach

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, New York Giants senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Gettleman made three draft-day deals in which he moved up and down, found promising players at need positions and picked up three extra choices for next year’s event that supposed to deeper in talent (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants were surprisingly aggressive in free agency last month and they didn’t change the game plan in the NFL draft.

General manager Dave Gettleman rolled the dice on three draft-day deals.

He found promising players at need positions and picked up three extra choices for next year’s draft in an effort to get New York back to playoffs.

The move that stands out most came on the first day of the draft. Gettleman traded the 11th pick to the Bears for the 20th pick and three draft choices, including first-and-fourth rounders next year.

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Choices

1st Round: Kadarius Toney, WR – Florida

2nd Round: Azeez Ojulari, DE – Georgia

3rd Round: Aaron Robinson, CB – Central Florida

4th Round: Elerson Smith, OLB – Northern Iowa

6th Round: Gary Britghtwell, RB – Arizona

6th Round: Rodarius Williams, CB – Oklahoma State